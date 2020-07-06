NACON Connect: from Test Drive to Spiders' GDR, we follow the event on Twitch tomorrow at 7pm

Share it:

After finally discovering the date of the event on the nextgen Xbox games, we focus on the dense agenda of videogame appointments that will keep us busy throughout the summer. Give her 19:00 of Tuesday 7 July, our editorial staff will follow all the news of theNACON Connect event.

On the Tey channel of Everyeye, our editorial staff will comment on the World Premiere, the unreleased gameplay footage and all the surprises reserved for us by the French publisher during this digital show. NACON Connect will be the backdrop, among others, to the announcement of the new Test Drive Kylotonn Racing and the next game of studies Spiders after GreedFall which, according to some, could be a RPG nextgen halfway between vantasy and futuristic destined to also land on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

A total of 10 video games will be shown during NACON Connect, including Vampire The Masquerade Swansong, Rogue Lords of Cyanide Studio and the very first gameplay video of the horror action Werewolf The Apocalypse Heartblood. It will therefore be a really important appointment for fans of role-playing adventures and, thanks to the return of the iconic Test Drive IP, of open-world racing games.

