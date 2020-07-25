Mythic Quest: the quarantine special from the Apple comedy

Share it:

We never hid that we fell in love with Mythic Quest, the Apple comedy set in the development studio of the largest – and fictional – MMORPG out there. If you have not yet entered the unforgettable world of one of the best Apple series, the best way to do it is through our Mythic Quest review. The reasons for this success are manifold. On the one hand there is the great possibility of building something unique in the genre, thanks to the unprecedented setting, often touched on in other series, but never faced like this in the chest.

On the other hand, none of this would have real importance without deep and well-built characters; Mythic Quest has a group of protagonists among the best that have been seen in recent years. In fact, they work perfectly on the comic side, bringing an impressive variety of different styles, but above all, episode after episode, it is difficult not to empathize with them, with their difficulties, their struggles, their humanity; whose peak is obviously reached by the Ian / Poppy ratio.

We had mentioned that Apple TV + had a surprise in store for Mythic Quest fans. Fans of the series will certainly not feel alone, as Apple has decided to give them a gift, distributing a special episode of May 22 Mythic Quest simply called: Quarantine. How these disadvantaged Egyptians in quarantine will do? Small spoiler: not good!

Poppy is mean and Australian

Do you remember that wonderful episode of Modern Family set entirely in a laptop? Here, the quarantine of the development study of Mythic Quest it is revived by following exactly that model. It is nothing more than a long series of video calls, messages and social interactions among the various members. But don't even think for a second that isolation has done good to these people, since in the very first video call Ian (Rob McElhenney), as head, categorically refuses to wait in line for Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and vice versa.

In conclusion, the balance has not changed at all, just as Brad (Danny Pudi) 's attachment to monetization, who horrified David (David Hornsby)' s request to make a charitable donation, has not changed. And how can such a disagreement between gentlemen be resolved? Playing at Street Fighter; this is the justice we want and deserve. Basically the result is exactly what a fan would expect: more Mythic Quest, an extra half hour in the company of those characters, their obsessions and constant quarrels, interspersed with an exquisitely dramatic and sweet moment, which alone would be worth the vision of the entire series.

Ah, and let's not forget an absurd and crazy game in which an infinite domino between the various screens is unleashed, the result of careful planning and perfect timing, threatened only by the inability of C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) towards technology, despite being a science fiction writer. A huge effort to … you could never imagine it. You will find out by watching the episode. A really welcome gift, simple and fun, to smile waiting for better times – and the second season of Mythic Quest.