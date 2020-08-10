Mystic Pop-Up Bar Review: A bizarre and engaging k-drama on Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

K-dramas are very particular creatures, a bizarre and multifaceted topic on which some elucidation is probably needed. In fact, not every series produced and performed in Korean is a k-drama, for example the wonderful Kingdom of Netflix is ​​not, since with that category we refer – on a par with sitcom or sci-fi – to a real genre in its own right: a genre that does not depend so much on the issues it addresses – from child prostitution of extracurricular to the desire for revenge in Itaewon Class – how much rather from a certain way of setting the narrative. From this point of view, the core of the series of the genre, which are acquiring more and more international importance, is vaguely similar to that of soap operas, that is a story that focuses a lot on the characters and their relationships, with a notable emphasis placed on dramatic and romantic themes.

However, it is the extreme variety of everything that surrounds this beating heart that really makes the difference, sometimes as tenderly human as the need to get back into the game. Romance is a Bonus Book , others heavily contaminated with fantastic elements. And here it fits Mystic Pop-Up Bar, k-drama which aired on Korean broadcaster JTBC and distributed internationally by Netflix in July.

A particular bar

Giving a synopsis of a k-drama is never easy, let's start from this basic assumption. Risk is constantly being taken to spoil entire episodes due to a single detail; it's a pretty fine line. Broadly Mystic Pop-Up Bar focuses specifically on two characters whose lives are bound to intertwine for the sake of convenience: Weol-ju (Hwang Jung-eum) owns a bar with a rather complicated and easily irascible character, while Kang-bae (Yook Sung-jae) is a clumsy and trouble-making boy – a nature not far removed from his real personality; whoever is familiar with the world of kpop is well aware of it.

Everything seems normal so far, but immediately the fantasy aspects come into play. Weol-ju on the other hand is over 500 years old and was sentenced to resolve the grievances of a hundred thousand souls and Kang-bae is the perfect person to help her, as he is born with a kind of pushing power anyone who touches him to confess his thoughts and secrets.

Structurally then Mystic Pop-Up Bar assumes gods familiar and classic procedural traits: a predominant vertical plot centered on the individual grievances to be closed, alternating with a horizontal one concerning the past lives of the protagonists and concentrated mostly in the initial and final sections of the episodes. In short, one of the most basic structures, but one that never manages to get bored thanks to some ingredients exploited in the best way. Even the first episode is enough to realize that this k-drama does not intend to skimp on exquisitely contemporary topics and themes or with a surprising emotional impact.

We move with extraordinary naturalness from social issues – mistreatment and discrimination in the workplace – to more intimate and personal subjects – often linked to family reasons – or even closely connected with Korean culture – beliefs about fertility and childbirth. The result is a mix at times eccentric yet always fresh, brilliant, whimsical, capable of inventing itself in the most unthinkable moments of emotionally devastating scenes and with a genuineness so admirable that it remains impressed and sometimes even unforgettable. That's how strong it can be Mystic Pop-Up Bar.

Between otherworldly lotteries and dreams of conception

An unimaginable result without the presence of characters who are able to handle the scene and such a plot. And the various Weol-ju, Kang-bae, the tireless Guibanjang (Choi Won-young), the mighty Yeo-rin (Jung Da-eun) and the good-natured Yeom (Lee Jun-hyeok) never betray expectations, demonstrating an enviable depth with the passing of the episodes. In k-dramas the protagonists – and often even the extras – always have something more to say; aspects which are not immediately evident but which are crucial for their characterization.

It is almost a game, a putting the pieces back together to understand how and why those characters are like this when the viewer knows them and is, when it is successful, extremely satisfying. The instant the characters on stage manage to conquer it is simply impossible to remain indifferent to Mystic Pop-Up Bar – a consideration which can however be extended to all k-dramas.

But then comes the humor that permeates the entire series and, with it, the potentially divisive elements. The adventures of Weol-ju and Kang-bae are filled with one chameleon comedy as well as often deliberately exaggerated: banal squabbles, continuous puns, a well-balanced touch of absurdity and even pure slapstick tips. In certain circumstances it can be alienating, especially if you are not used to such a variety that can peep out in k-dramas, even in one of the most famous such as Goblin. But it is a humor that is always well positioned, perfectly consistent with the context and with the characters, and it does not matter whether it is a whiny customer or a lottery in the afterlife; eventually the show achieves its goal and makes you laugh.

Probably the only real flaw of Mystic Pop-Up Bar is to be found in a mediocre villain and not at all charismatic: confusing in his goals, unclear about what drives him to act – a goal that seems to change sequence after sequence in the final installments. It never manages to create the right transport or that feeling of real danger, but at least it has the merit of drag the plot to the right plot points, decisive moments for the growth and characterization of the protagonists and for some of the most impactful scenes. It's a pity, because with a highly respected antagonist the already high quality of Mystic Pop-Up Bar it would reach even higher peaks.