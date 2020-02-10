Mystery solved: we already know who Brad Pitt has gone to the Oscars 2020

Share it:

One of the big unknowns involved last Monday morning was who was going to be the company of Brad Pitt in the 59th edition of the 2020 Oscar Awards. After many comments, bets and exceptional expectations, the actor has decided to go ONLY to both the red carpet and the awards. He thus prevented his companion's presence in the event from overshadowing his nomination and subsequent awards. A figure with which he joked at the last Golden Globe gala when he commented:

“I would like to take my mother, but I can't because they say I'm dating any woman I feel with her. So that would be quite awkward. ”

An absence that seemed to convey all the good luck in the world, since the interpreter was made with the first statuette of the night as Best Supporting Actor thanks to ‘Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood’, the first award that the Academy gives to Pitt in an interpretative category, since he had previously been nominated three more times, but in all he had left empty handed. Of course, in 2014 he won his first prize thanks to ’12 years of slavery ’thanks to his role as producer.

Neither his mother nor Jennifer Aniston… Brad goes to the 2020 Oscars alone

Let's be honest, the chances that the interpreter posed officially with his eternal ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Aniston, were negligible, but the 'hype' that the internet created around the duo after its ephemeral but viral encounter at the SAG Awards let fly Our imagination through the clouds. Finally it has not been, since it has not even attended the gala – in which it was not nominated, by the way.

