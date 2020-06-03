Mystery due to the absence of Lionel Messi in the general training of Barcelona a few days after the return of La Liga

Share it:

Messi prepares for the return of football after almost three months of suspension of activity (AFP)

Lionel Messi He trained on the sidelines of the team this Wednesday just a week after the restart of the League and immediately fired a wave of rumors about what could be a possible annoying physics of the captain of the Barcelona. "He went to the training center and did a different practice," sources from the Catalan club reported.

According to the Spanish press, the scorer stayed in the gym following a plan of the technicians and coaches. The newspaper ACEHe pointed out: "He continues to carry out a monthly prevention work guideline to avoid soleus overload and the competition can start, in ten days, at full capacity."

Club sources informed different portals that Messi did not present any type of physical inconvenience, but was already scheduled to perform tasks in the gym this Wednesday. However, this is striking since a footballer never works separately if he has no discomfort. It is worth remembering that the 32-year-old from Rosario was unemployed at the beginning of the season for more than a month and a half due to an injury to his right twin.

Coach Quique Setién has decided to give his squad a day off, so the Barça team will train again on Friday and everything indicates that Messi will be with his teammates without problems. Barcelona will return to play in the League on Saturday with a visit to Mallorca on matchday 28, which will resume the Spanish championship after practically three months stopped by the coronavirus pandemic. The Barça team leads the league table with a two-point advantage over Real Madrid.

Barcelona will collide with Mallorca on June 13 (Efe)

Much was speculated about the future of Messi, while the ball was stopped in Europe. The possibility of changing teams was a constant in the international media and the unknown seemed to become more and more entrenched with the player's silence. However, the scorer chose to stay on Barcelona. Far from any controversy or rumor, the captain of the Blaugrana He was held captive so as not to arouse any concern among the Catalan leadership.

As the European press had revealed the secret clause that the Argentine had with the club, analysts promoted various hypotheses about his possible departure. The flea had the possibility of emigrating at the end of the current season without any economic cost. For this reason the versions invaded the world, although the only condition was that the player make a formal notice before June.

So, Messi He chose not to execute the clause to stay in the Spanish team that leads the standings of The league and has serious aspirations to win a new one Champions League.

With information from AFP