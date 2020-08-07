Mystery at Crooked House, 5 curiosities about the thriller from Agatha Christie with Glenn Close

Share it:

Paramount Network is broadcasting tonight Mystery at Crooked House, 2017 film directed by Gilles Paquet-Brenner and based on the novel by Agatha Christie known in Italy as 'It's a problem'. Among the protagonists Glenn Glose and Terence Stamp.

Set in late 1950s England, the film follows young private investigator Charles Hayward after he is recruited by an old flame, Sophia Leonides, to find the culprit in the murder of his grandfather Aristides before Scotland Yard can bring up. the uncomfortable family secrets. Hayward moves into the mansion and meets the various family members of the deceased, who clearly have something to hide.

As always, we have collected for you a series of background on the making of the film:

'It's a problem', the novel from which the film is based, is one of Agatha Christie's favorite works among those he wrote.

among those he wrote. The location used for the Three Gables atrium and stairs is Wrotham Park Hertfordshire, the same used in the film Godsford Park written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, co-writer of Mystery at Crooked House.

One of the Dobermans in the film has his ears cropped even though it has been banned in England for at least 100 years.

During the development of the project, the film was directed by Neil Labute with a cast consisting of Gemma Arterton, Julie Andrews, Matthew Goode and Gabriel Byrne.

In her first meeting with Charles, Eustace reveals she feels "a cat among the pigeons" inside the mansion: it is a reference to 'Stone in the pond' (Cat among the pigeons), another novel by Agatha Christie adapted for TV in 2008.

Here you can find our review of Mystery at Crooked House. For other news, we remind you that 20th Century Studios is working on a new adaptation of Ten Little Indians.