Myrka Dellanos surprises on Instagram with her new look

The journalist Myrka Dellanos, who lived a soap opera romance with Luis Miguel in the early 2000s, surprises on Instagram with her new appearance, as she looks more jovial; With his slimness and incredible silhouette, he captures looks and flattery on social networks.

Myrka Dellanos is one of the most professional and admired journalists in the United States today and also one of the most beautiful. On his personal Instagram account, he attracts attention with his recent images in which he looks radiant.

Myrka, who is 54 years old and according to information on Wikipedia, is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is even more surprising because the image she shows now corresponds perhaps to that of a young woman in her twenties.

Myrka is a woman who has always been concerned with looking physically good, to be presentable in her work, since she is seen in many countries of the world thanks to him.

Taking care of your body and diet are some of your priorities in life and the results are obvious, since it projects health and beauty.

Myrka Dellanos lived with Luis Miguel a soap opera romance

Myrka Dellanos and Luis Miguel were a sentimental couple for two years, between 2003 and 2005. He took her to travel with him around different countries of the world while they were together and gave her a queen's life.

According to Myrka herself, she and Luis Miguel met in Madrid in 1999, but years later they met again and began dating, then their love relationship.

The couple was seen very much in love wherever they were captured, even it was thought that they would marry, but it was not.

According to press reports, in February 2005 Myrka herself terminated her relationship with Luis Miguel and they became good friends.

The reasons for the breakup in their relationship are theirs, since neither of them has spoken so far on the subject.

