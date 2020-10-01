“My wrestling career isn’t over!”

After debuting as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, John Cena he will also play the character in a series dedicated to him, and he seems already projected towards the new adventure. His appearances on the circuit WWEInstead, they have become increasingly rare, but the 16-time world champion still has no intention of leaving the ring.

John Cena himself reiterated this on Tuesday evening, when he was a guest of Tonight Show con Jimmy Fallon. “I have a very young WWE audience” he said, presenting his new children’s book Elbow Grease: Fast Friends. “Lots of kids and families. And since my career in the ring isn’t that active, though is not over, I wanted to keep sending messages to younger viewers. “

The star of the WWE, therefore, recognizes that he is no longer very present in the world of wrestling, but in his words one can also read a surge of pride. The last appearance of John Cena dates back to WrestleMania 36, ​​when in Firefly Fun House Match he relived the great failures of his career.

“I have had many experiences and many stories in WWE” recently told a Sports Illustrated remembering that experience. “Many of these have embraced the conflict, the struggle between Good and Evil. For viewers it was the first time they had seen a cinematic representation of all this, but it wasn’t there first time we’ve seen a hard-fought version of John Cena. “

For more insights into the wrestler, we refer to the next roles at John Cena’s cinema.