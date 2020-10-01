“My wrestling career isn’t over!”

After debuting as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, John Cena he will also play the character in a series dedicated to him, and he seems already projected towards the new adventure. His appearances on the circuit WWEInstead, they have become increasingly rare, but the 16-time world champion still has no intention of leaving the ring.
John Cena himself reiterated this on Tuesday evening, when he was a guest of Tonight Show con Jimmy Fallon. “I have a very young WWE audience” he said, presenting his new children’s book Elbow Grease: Fast Friends. “Lots of kids and families. And since my career in the ring isn’t that active, though is not over, I wanted to keep sending messages to younger viewers. “
The star of the WWE, therefore, recognizes that he is no longer very present in the world of wrestling, but in his words one can also read a surge of pride. The last appearance of John Cena dates back to WrestleMania 36, when in Firefly Fun House Match he relived the great failures of his career.
“I have had many experiences and many stories in WWE” recently told a Sports Illustrated remembering that experience. “Many of these have embraced the conflict, the struggle between Good and Evil. For viewers it was the first time they had seen a cinematic representation of all this, but it wasn’t there first time we’ve seen a hard-fought version of John Cena. “
For more insights into the wrestler, we refer to the next roles at John Cena’s cinema.