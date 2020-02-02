“My wife forced me to download the first Twitter account of‘ The Golden Scorpion '”: Alex Montiel

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In 2009, when men and women began experimenting with the Internet, one of the largest content leaders in Mexico, Alex Montiel, gave birth to one of the most popular characters in the country: "The Golden Scorpion."

Next to his brother Gabriel Montiel ‘Werevertumorro”, Alex put on a mask and began to joke and trolling to his brother in that video that later became iconic, because there we could see for the first time the protagonist of ‘Teddy in the Case’.

In an interview with Ana María Alvarado, Alex Montiel, who studied journalism at the Carlos Septién school, confessed how the Golden Scorpion was born:

“It's a performance, a character that believes based on being hater Y troll, the cartoon of people who are behind a keyboard and remain anonymous. ”

Alex even confessed that his wife forced him to close the first Twitter account of The Golden Scorpion:

“It made me close the first Twitter account of the Golden Scorpion. When the waters calmed I opened Twitter again and the campaigns arrived and now we can live from all this, it helped me to give an evolution to the character, beyond the carnal and the beautiful girls ”.

Ten years after the creation of this popular character, Alex Montiel revealed an emotional documentary that summarizes everything he has achieved in this first decade with masking.

The material that bears the name of “Documentary beyond the mask”, brought together famous people such as Adela Micha, Álvaro Cuevas, Werevertumorro, Eugenio Derbez and Sofía Niño de Rivera, to name a few, was released a few weeks ago and everything turned out exit.

The video where celebrities narrate their experiences with The Golden Scorpion has more than 3 million views.

You may also be interested in: VIDEO: Golden Scorpion makes Belinda remember ‘Gio’ Dos Santos