"My team": the most tender photo of Lionel Messi and the mischievous gesture of his son Mateo

The photo that became viral: the other side of the crack (Instagram: @antonelaroccuzzo)

In a moment of high intensity in the season, with the teams catching up in the Spanish League after the stoppage due to the coronavirus and on the threshold of the definition of the Champions League, Lionel Messi break. He did it in his house Catalonia, 24 hours after having participated in the goal of Luis Suárez with which Barcelona defeated the Spanish in the classic and condemned him to lose the category.

The 33-year-old striker took the opportunity to spend quality time with his children: on Saturday he will play again with the Barcelona team against Valladolid, for the Spanish First Division competition. The person in charge of portraying the happy moment was Antonela Roccuzzo, the star's wife and businesswoman.

"My team", he wrote, along with the emoji of a heart, to accompany the image he shared on his Instagram account and which collected almost 900,000 “likes” in two hours. In the photo he is seen surrounded by his three children in one of the children's rooms (in the background you can see children's figures, such as Mickey Mouse).

With a muscular black woman, standing to the left of the forward, appears Thiago, the oldest, who plays soccer like his dad, with a measured smile. Ahead, Cyrus, the smallest, with the tic made popular by Mateo, his middle brother: without looking at the camera, ignoring the flash.

And to the right of the parent emerged Matthew, with a bare torso to alleviate the heat of the European summer, and a mischievous gesture: the thumb of his raised right hand, which proves why in recent years, with his antics, he gained popularity among fans every time he appeared with his parents at events or social media posts.

“He challenges me with his eyes and in the end you end up laughing. You fart it and it challenges you! ”, The captain of Barcelona and the Argentine team knew how to define it in an interview with Fox Sports last year.

Returning to football, the activity that made Messi famous, his Barcelona was one point behind Real Madrid in the standings, although with one more game and just three dates to play. La Pulga and company will need stumbling blocks from the Merengue to believe again. At least, the cast led by Quique Setién accumulates two consecutive victories and left turbulent weeks behind as a result of the friction between the coaching staff and the referents.

The striker, meanwhile, would have temporarily halted the negotiations for the new contract with Barcelona (the current one expires in June 2021) and rumors of interest arose from both Manchester City and MLS teams (the League of United States) for hiring him. Before the situation, Josep Bartomeu, Blaugrana president, sought to convey tranquility and declared that Messi will continue at the club for a long time.

Far from the versions, Messi had his family day. And as a testimony, the tender photo that Antonela Roccuzzo shared.

