My Old Ass Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

“My Old Ass” is a highly anticipated comedy film that is set to captivate audiences in 2024. Directed by the talented Megan Park, this heartwarming story delves into the complexities of self-discovery, the challenges of young adulthood, and the wisdom that can only come from life experience. With an exceptional cast led by the ever-charismatic Aubrey Plaza and the rising star Maisy Stella, “My Old Ass” promises to be a cinematic gem that will leave a lasting impression.

The film’s unique premise, which involves an 18-year-old protagonist encountering her 39-year-old self, sets the stage for a hilarious and introspective exploration of the choices we make, the lessons we learn, and the power of embracing our true selves. As we follow Elliott Labrant’s journey, we are reminded that the path to self-acceptance is often paved with unexpected twists and turns, and that the guidance of our older, wiser selves can be both illuminating and hilariously relatable.

My Old Ass Release Date:

“My Old Ass” is set to make its highly anticipated debut at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2024, where it will have its world premiere. Following the film’s successful festival run, Amazon MGM Studios has acquired the distribution rights for a limited theatrical release in the United States on August 2, 2024. This strategic release date allows the film to capitalize on the summer movie-going season, providing audiences with a refreshing alternative to the typical blockbuster fare.

My Old Ass Storyline:

At the heart of “My Old Ass” is the story of Elliott Labrant, an 18-year-old navigating the ups and downs of young adulthood. When Elliott’s 18th birthday celebration takes an unexpected turn, she finds herself face-to-face with her 39-year-old self, played by the incomparable Aubrey Plaza. This serendipitous encounter sets the stage for a hilarious and poignant exploration of the choices that shape our lives.

As the older Elliott imparts her wisdom and warnings to her younger counterpart, the film delves into the complexities of relationships, the challenges of staying true to oneself, and the importance of embracing the unexpected. Through a series of comedic and heartfelt moments, the audience is taken on a journey of self-discovery, as Elliott is forced to confront the path she had envisioned for herself and the realities of the life she is about to embark on.

The film’s strong ensemble cast, which includes Maddie Ziegler as Elliott’s friend Ruthie and Percy Hynes White as the boy her older self warned her about, adds depth and nuance to the narrative, creating a rich tapestry of relationships and personal growth.

My Old Ass Cast Members:

The impressive cast of “My Old Ass” is led by the talented Maisy Stella as the young Elliott Labrant and the acclaimed Aubrey Plaza as her older counterpart. Joining them are:

Maddie Ziegler as Ruthie, Elliott’s friend

Kerrice Brooks as Ro, Elliott’s friend

Percy Hynes White as Chad

Seth Isaac Johnson as Max LaBrant, Elliott’s brother

Carter Trozzolo as Spencer LaBrant, Elliott’s brother

Maria Dizzia as Elliott’s mother

This ensemble of rising stars and established actors brings a dynamic blend of comedic timing, emotional depth, and on-screen chemistry, ensuring that the story of “My Old Ass” is brought to life with authenticity and charm.

My Old Ass Creators Team:

“My Old Ass” is the brainchild of writer and director Megan Park, who has already made a name for herself in the industry with her acclaimed directorial debut, “The Fallout.” Park’s unique vision and talent for crafting relatable, character-driven stories are evident in the development of “My Old Ass.”

The film is produced by a powerhouse team, including Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie, and Josey McNamara of LuckyChap Entertainment, as well as Steven Rales of Indian Paintbrush. This collaboration of experienced producers ensures that “My Old Ass” is brought to life with the highest production values and attention to detail.

Behind the camera, the film boasts a talented crew, including cinematographer Kristen Correll and editors Jennifer Vecchiarello. The musical score, composed by Tyler Hilton and Jaco Caraco, adds an additional layer of emotional resonance to the film’s narrative.

Where to Watch My Old Ass?

Following its limited theatrical release in the United States on August 2, 2024, “My Old Ass” will be made available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This strategic distribution plan allows the film to reach a wider audience and capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality, original content on streaming platforms.

My Old Ass Trailer Release Date:

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed release date for the “My Old Ass” trailer. However, given the film’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024 and its scheduled theatrical release in August 2024, it is reasonable to expect that the official trailer will be unveiled in the coming months, likely in the spring or early summer of 2024. This will allow the filmmakers to build anticipation and generate excitement among audiences ahead of the movie’s release.

My Old Ass Final Words:

“My Old Ass” is a cinematic delight that seamlessly blends humor, heartwarming moments, and profound insights into the human experience. Megan Park’s exceptional writing and direction, coupled with the outstanding performances of the cast, create a film that is both relatable and thought-provoking.

As audiences embark on Elliott’s journey of self-discovery, they will undoubtedly find themselves laughing, reflecting, and ultimately embracing the idea that the wisdom and lessons of our older selves can be the key to unlocking our true potential. “My Old Ass” is a must-see film that will leave a lasting impression, reminding us that the path to self-acceptance is often filled with unexpected detours and invaluable discoveries.