My Next Life as a Villainess: review of the isekai anime on Crunchyroll

Needless to turn around: there are too many isekai. Their diffusion has had exponential growth in the last decade, and in particular in recent years, especially in the world of web novel Amateur. An increase that has led the genre to saturation (and if it is not yet so, we are close to it), so much so that some literary competitions for young beginners are forced to ban this theme from the selections, and which has had a profound effect on the average quality of the works proposed . Even just for a mere consequence of the law of large numbers, it is easier to find a poor isekai rather than a worthy one.

In the spring anime season of 2020, however, a small miracle happened: we had in fact not one but well two isekai excellent level. The first is the second part of Ascendance of a Bookworm, followed by the first season aired from October to December 2019, while the second is the subject of this review. We are talking about My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, animated adaptation of the light novel of the same name that blends isekai and otome, which has proved to be one of the most fun and most successful series of the season that is about to end. Here because.

Reincarnate in the antagonist

That of the otome (or otoge, from the contraction of otome game) is a videogame genre whose origins date back to the mid-90s. Very popular in Japan and mainly aimed at a female audience, otomes are games with a predominant narrative component, above all visual novel and dating sim (in very rare cases, even products with more elaborate gameplay), where the main purpose is to develop one romantic relationship between the heroine protagonist and one of the numerous male co-protagonists, each of whom is usually dedicated to a specific route. Most of the time is therefore spent reading the dialogues between the characters and the events narrated, and the player's interaction is limited to the choice of certain answers or decisions that influence the story's developments. Given the presence of a group of male figures revolving around the protagonist, the genus of the otomes is often synonymous with reverse harem, and the absence of further female characters is frequent except for an antagonist and some friends of the heroine.

My Next Life as a Villainess, original title Otome Gemu no Hametsu Furagu Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijo ni Tensei Shite Shimatta (literally "I reincarnated in the antagonist of an otome with only signs of ruin"), also known by the abbreviation Hamefura, was born in 2014 as a web novel written by Satoru Yamaguchi, which despite the typically male name with which it is signed is a woman.

Also published as a light novel since 2015 and as a manga since 2017, both illustrated by Nami Hidaka, the title saw the animated adaptation announced in October 2018 and aired for a total of 12 episodes in the spring of 2020. Made by the studio Silver Link, the anime is available on streaming on the Crunchyroll platform and has been renewed for a second season scheduled for 2021.

How it connects My Next Life as a Villainess to the isekai and otome? It is soon said. The protagonist of the series is Katarina Claes, the young and spoiled daughter of a duke in a fantasy world inspired by 18th century England, who one day falls and violently hits his head.

Following this incident, he regains his memory and remembers that he actually is a Japanese teenager reincarnated as Katarina. The most important detail is that the world in which the protagonist now lives is the same as Fortune Lover, an otome video game that she was super passionate about in real life, and the one she reincarnated in is … the main antagonist of the title!

To avoid the unfortunate fate of his character, destined to be exiled or killed at the end of each route planned in the game, Katarina (or rather, her new personality) begins to take all possible precautions by establishing a bond with the main characters in the story of Fortune Lover, including the protagonist Maria Campbell. But even this may not be enough.

A bizarre and hilarious harem

My Next Life as a Villainess, from its premises, therefore follows the trail of works such as Konosuba and the like, or those isekai who focus on comedy and especially on parody of stylistic elements and clichés of the kind of belonging. Unlike Konosuba, which is a successful and ingenious caricature of the typical fantasy isekai with RPG components, My Next Life as a Villainess makes fun of a specific videogame niche, that of otomes precisely. And it does it really well. THE male characters who meet in the course of the series all represent a specific stereotype of this genre: Geordo, the promised husband of Katarina, is the most direct boy towards the protagonist and for this reason he can be assimilated to the "canonical" route present in almost all otome ; Alan is the classic tsundere character; while Keith and Nicol respectively represent the womanizer who falls madly in love with the protagonist and the typical charming but detached boy. All these conventions are cleverly exploited by the author to create hilarious situations and dialogues which represent the strength of the title.

The most successful parodic side, and in all probability the real reason behind the great success of the anime, is however represented by thefemale harem that the protagonist creates during the episodes.

In a clear reversal in the face that sees her go from bad, jealous, selfish and unscrupulous, to a kind, adorable but also a little flipped girl, the "new" Katarina (called by many affectionately Bakarina in the anime fandom) will win the hearts of all the female characters in the game to avoid going to ruin because of his evil behaviors. The result is a (not too) veiled and pleasant subtext yuri that is created in the very funny relationships between the protagonist and her friends and that will make happy all those who appreciate this type of fanservice. A fanservice that, we specify, is never intrusive, an end in itself or based on the sexual component (completely absent).

Precisely for this reason, and for its nature of light-hearted romantic comedy, My Next Life as a Villainess it can be easily appreciated even by all those who do not know or have never studied in depth the world of otomes.

At the same time the series suffers from though some problems related to its nature as a light product without obligation. The basic structure, which for the first nine episodes is represented by the protagonist who conquers all the supporting actors one by one carrying out her plan to avoid the defeat, it gets a little repetitive as the episodes progress, while the final part it is a mere pretext to ferry history towards the conclusion by introducing a minimum of drama. But when it is the series itself that does not have great ambitions, one cannot even be too harsh towards him.

A colorful and enchanting world

The technical sector of My Next Life as a Villainess it marries perfectly with the sweet, graceful and enchanting atmosphere that permeates the anime for its entire duration. On an artistic level, the first thing that immediately strikes the viewer are i beautiful backgrounds, which combined with bright and bright colors give the series a great personality allowing it to stand out from many other similar products. Also costumes of the characters they are very beautiful and elegant, making each of them immediately recognizable thanks to the soft character design that perfectly replicates the style of the illustrations in the novel. The designs and animations do not shine for technical quality and virtuosity, also because the series does not need it, and they remain on average for all the episodes without particular drops and inconsistencies, a not insignificant value in the animated television productions.

Even the soundtrack does not offer prominent pieces and is limited to a simple accompaniment without infamy and without praise. Promoted to the great instead the funny opening theme song, as well as the closing one.

The first, sung by the duo angela, introduces the carefree and joyful atmosphere with a catchy song and a successful animated sequence. Finally, we can only spend words of praise for the vocal performance of the voice actress of the protagonist Maaya Uchida, one of the stars of the contemporary seiyuu firmament. If Katarina Claes manages to leave her mark on the spectator, it is also and above all thanks to her.