My Next Life As a Villainess debuts in April, the anime will also be available in Italy

Crunchyroll recently showed the first trailer of My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom !, the anime of Silver Link arriving in spring 2020. In addition to the PV and the month of release – which was revealed to be April 2020 – the streaming site also confirmed the arrival of the series in Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom !, often abbreviated as My Next Life As a Villainess, is a light novel written by Satoru Yamaguchi the serialization of which began in 2014. With 8 volumes available and around one million copies sold, the work convinced investors to make an anime adaptation. At the top of the article you can take a look at the trailer.

The synopsis of the series reads as follows: "After violently beating his head, Duke Claes' daughter Katarina suddenly remembers her previous life, that of a teenage Japanese girl. Just before her untimely death, the girl was playing a video game … which was identical to the world she is in now. The young woman is now known in fact as Katarina Claes, the antagonist of the title in which she ended, who has exploited her memories to hunt down the hero of the work in all possible ways. Knowing all the possible results of the game, Katarina realizes, however, that every single possible path ends with the killing or exile of Katarina! To avoid such a catastrophic end, the girl finds herself forced to use all her knowledge about the game to get the better of it. "

Keisuke Inoue will direct the anime at Silver Links (Cocoro Konnect, The epic of the repeating knight), Megumi Shimizu will write the script e Miwa Oshima will take care of the character design. The Ending Theme "Bad End" will be sung by Shouta Aoi.

And what do you think of it? Are you intrigued by this new anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below.