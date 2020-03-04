My Neighbors Yamada: Review of Isao Takahata's film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Isao Takahata (1935-2018) is a master of Japanese animation. Founder of Studio Ghibli together with his colleague and friend Hayao Miyazaki, an author who is not very prolific but capable of leaving his mark every time (many fans consider him superior to Miyazaki himself), is one of the minds that have shaped the culture's imagination Japanese entertainment in recent decades. Famous for works like The tomb of the fireflies (1988) and his absolute masterpiece The story of the Shining Princess (2013), Takahata was also the director of some of the studio's films often considered undeservedly "minor". Among these we find My neighbors Yamada.

Released at home in 1999, e arrived in our country on April 6, 2016 directly into the home video market thanks to Lucky Red, My neighbors Yamada is without a doubt one of the lesser known works of Studio Ghibli, at least in the West. A work that, even for the topic it deals with, cannot compete on a fame level with much better known films such as The Enchanted City, My neighbor Totoro, or Porco Rosso. Now that Netflix has made it available on its platform starting from March 1, 2020 (together with other 7 classics from Studio Ghibli) the time has come to do justice to this partly forgotten little gem.

A particular genesis

My neighbors Yamada is a particular work in Ghiblian filmography, even if only for its origins and the release period. In 1997 it was released in theaters Princess Mononoke, an epic and monumental work, a masterpiece that required such exhausting work that the director Hayao Miyazaki himself was exhausted, who decided to take a break. His subsequent film, The Enchanted City, that of the definitive international consecration, will in fact be released only six years later.

The studio is therefore in a period of transition, also due to the sudden death in 1998 of what was considered one of the heirs of Miyazaki and Takahata, the director of The Sighs of My Heart (1995) Yoshifumi Kondo. The release in theaters of My Neighbors Yamada, the long-awaited return of Takahata after five years from his last work (Pom Poko, 1994), completely displaces the audience, who is in front of a very different product, for style and structure, from the typical canons of the animation company.

The director's desire to experiment brings new creative lymph and opens the doors for a new phase of the studio, which will have its peak in the Oscar for the best animated film in 2003, thanks to The Enchanted City.

A bittersweet comedy

My neighbors Yamada tells the story daily affairs of a normal Japanese family of the late 90s. The core is composed of Pope Takashi, mother Matsuko, the eldest son Noboru, the youngest daughter Nonoko and the grandmother Shige. Each of them has to face the typical dilemmas of everyday lifefrom shopping to school problems, from umbrellas and other forgotten items to the struggle to get control of television.

The story happens with one episodic structure, an unpublished aspect up to that moment for a film by Studio Ghibli, and is characterized by the typical Japanese humorsincere, sincere and with a touch of surreal. The manga on which the work is based, Nono-chan by Isaichi Ishii, he is one yonkoma, typology marked by pages of 4 vignettes similar to western comic strips, and Takahata fully respects this structure. Despite the division into episodes, it can be seen a surprising background unit, given that each chapter is in all respects part of a larger mosaic that takes on its full meaning in the final bars of the film. Another peculiarity of the film are the haiku (very short Japanese poetic compositions, usually in three verses) which mark the individual episodes and summarize their meaning.

Although lightness and humorous tone permeate the work, there are some more serious moments, where it is put on display surprising and unexpected depth. For example, when parents forget little Nonoko inside a shopping center, or when grandmother Shige goes to visit a friend of hers in the hospital who turns out to be seriously ill. One of the final sequences, one of the longest and most successful in the film, is also emblematic, where dad Takashi is dealing with a group of ridiculous motorcyclists.

The two greatest qualities of My neighbors Yamada, the episodic structure and the type of humor, they are also its greatest limitations. In fact, not everyone could appreciate a feature film without an (apparent) common thread, e the repetitiveness of the proposed situations could soon lead to boredom, making the duration of the film seem much longer than the actual one (one hour and forty minutes). Despite the excellent adaptation work of the original work done by Takahata and his staff, perhaps a television series was the best outlet for this type of narrative, perhaps with short-lived episodes.

An innovative style

The visual aspect is the one that most distinguishes My neighbors Yamada from all the other Ghibli films released so far. We have a daring, experimental and innovative graphic sector, characterized by backgrounds that are barely mentioned if not absent, a deformed character design, which in many respects recalls that of the works of the couple Fujiko F. Fujio (authors of Doraemon), and a soft, almost dull coloring. Stylistically the work is characterized by an essentiality which combines very well with the subject matter, and which gives back the feeling of a "moving manga", of a traditional way of doing animation.

In reality the whole film is made making extensive use of the computer and digital techniques. The result is amazing and, in light of this, Isao Takahata's will to experiment is even more important: rely on the modern in order to enhance the classic, the traditional. The director was so satisfied with this approach that he decided to adopt it also for the next and last film, The story of the shining princess, with decidedly different ambitions and approaches.