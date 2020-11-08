My neighbor Totoro: the protagonists of the work come to life in an adorable statue

Decades after its release, My neighbor Totoro it still remains one of Studio Ghibli’s most iconic and acclaimed films. To pay homage to the film, a splendid statue of Totoro, Mei and Satsuki on board the Gattobus was inaugurated in Japan.

Studio Ghibli is currently working on its next feature film, but despite this, the legendary Japanese animation studio does not intend to forget its roots. A statue erected in Japan brought it to life the characters of My Neighbor Totoro, one of the most popular films among studio fans.

The inauguration of the statue, shared on the net by some present, proves once again that My Neighbor Totoro is a timeless work, unforgettable for fans of anime and cinema in general.

My neighbor Totoro follows the story of a family who moves to a country village. For the little sisters Satsuki and Mei thus begins a journey to discover nature, in which they meet strange and adorable creatures. The statue, inaugurated in the city of Tokorozawa, portrays some of the most beloved protagonists of the opera, like Totoro, the little sisters and the Gattobus. And what do you think of this statue? Would you like a work of art like this in your city? Even the low cost cosplay wizard paid homage to My Neighbor Totoro. In an old interview, legendary Studio Ghibli director Hayao Miyazaki lashed out at Japanese voice actresses.