My neighbor Totoro: the low cost cosplay wizard also pays homage to Studio Ghibli

Among the most famous and respected teams within our rich industry, the well-known is prominent Studio Ghibli, a company that in the course of these long decades has imposed itself strongly in the collective imagination, becoming one of the most important pillars in the field of animated cinema.

Indeed, thinking back to the various productions that have taken shape thanks to the minds of Studio Ghibli, it is easy to come across works that have proved capable of conquering us for their magical and fairytale stories, for their magnificently characterized characters and for a style of drawing as splendid as well recognizable. The success of the team is evident and on the web there are millions of fans who never miss an opportunity to praise their work, as can also be seen by the countless cosplay and themed fan art that continue to populate social networks.

Well, among the many, an old acquaintance of ours has also decided to come forward, that is lowcostcosplayth, a boy who became famous all over the world thanks to his countless cosplay, all characterized by a single element, being as low-cost as possible. The cosplayer has in fact decided to give shape to his own work dedicated to My Neighbor Totoro which, as can be seen from the images at the bottom of the news, was made using only a few sweets, with a final result as convincing as it is fun that has been able to earn the praise of a vast audience.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that in this 2020 my neighbor Totoro has blown out his 32nd candle.