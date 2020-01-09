My neighbor Totoro, the first concept art of the master Hayao Miyazaki appears on the net

Share it:

My neighbor Totoro is one of the great masterpieces of Japanese animation, born from the extraordinary mind of Hayao Miyazaki way back in 1988 and three years later it became part of the iconic logo of Studio Ghibli. But how exactly was the third film of the historical animation studio born?

The Twitter user @ 41strange he answered the question by sharing, on his social profile, the first sketches that the master Miyazaki showed several years ago. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the first concept art, which illustrates the protagonists and the very original CATBUS.

My neighbor Totoro is considered by many to be the first, great masterpiece by Studio Ghibli, despite the complete box office flop accused in 1988. The film did not reach the mass until, almost a decade later, they were distributed The Spirited Away is Howl's Moving Castle. The American magazine Empire a few years ago he even awarded the film by placing it on the list of 275 500 best films in history.

The film did not arrive in Italy until September 2009, well twenty one years after the first Japanese screening. Among the western countries only Spain arrived later at the appointment, distributing the film a few months after the Belpaese. The plot, if you never knew it, sees us projected into Tokyo in the fifties, with the sisters Satsuki and Mei moving to Tokorozawa, a small country village. Here, among spirits and other strange beings, Mei meets Totoro, a good spirit with a very similar appearance to a bear and a mole.

