My neighbor Totoro: origins and legacy of the most tender film Ghibli

Warning: inside the article there are spoilers related to the events narrated in My neighbor Totoro.

In the spring of 1988, it Studio Ghibli he landed in cinemas across Japan not with one, but with two different animated feature films, each directed by one of its great founders. Although the films were developed in parallel thanks to a colossal production effort within the company, they could not have been more different. Isao Takahata, with his The tomb of the fireflies, brought to the big screen the atrocities of the Second World War, experienced by the spectator through the eyes of Seita and Satsuko, two young brothers residing in the Japanese city of Kobe. Hayao Miyazaki, after the great adventures, the daring pursuits and the symbolism of Laputa The Castle in the Sky, instead returned to the Ghibli animation studios to tell a story with delicate and fairy colors: My neighbor Totoro.

A story of tenderness and magic, between reality and fantasy

My neighbor Totoro it is a tribute to the magic of childhood, to the power of fantasy and curiosity towards the world around us. There are no villains, there are no legendary realms and there are not even weapons with destructive potential: the whole narrative revolves around an adventure lived just beyond the doorstep, in a rural Japan at the turn of the fifties and sixties. Satsuki and Mei, two sisters of eleven and four years of age, move with their father to a dilapidated but charming country house, surrounded by a thick and luxuriant forest dominated by a giant camphor tree. Man is sunny and loving, but often distracted and absorbed in his work in a local university. The mother is instead absent, forced into hospital by a mysterious illness, which will remain unnamed for the entire duration of the film. The family context will push Satsuki, the older sister, to grow rapidly, transforming the young woman into a judicious and reliable girl, ready to take care of both her father and little Mei. Despite this, the girl will not lose the ability to look with constant amazement and wonder at the world around her, ending up becoming the protagonist, together with her little sister, of a timeless fairy tale with a universal language.

In fact, around the house, bizarre fairy creatures are hidden: in the darkest corners, the tender ones are hidden Nerini del Buio (or "corrifuliggine"), while the forest is the home of small gluttonous acorns, a cat who is actually a bus and, of course, the big"Totoro".

A little panda, a little raccoon, a little guardian of the forest: Miyazaki will never reveal to the public the real nature of this magical inhabitant of the forest. Even his real name is uncertain: the girls will baptize how Totoro the resident of the camphor tree, simply because they are inspired by an illustrated book.

Completely invisible to adult eyes, too busy in facing the small and large difficulties of daily life, the inhabitants of the forest will instead reveal themselves several times to Satsuki and Mei, ready to offer them support in times of greater solitude or difficulty. On a dark and humid night of pouring rain, in which the girls anxiously await the return of their father to the bus stop, Totoro appears at their side, in one of the most iconic scenes of Ghibli's animation, and not only.

Likewise, when a deterioration in the mother's health causes a sudden escape of Mei in the direction of the hospital, making them fear for the fate of both, the magic of the woods will come to the rescue of a desperate Satsuki. The Gattobus, adorned with mice-headlamp, will welcome the girl on board, and, fixed "Mei"as destination of the race, he will bring the two sisters together. Once the danger is over, the end credits will give us a happy ending also for the girls' mother.

The boundaries of the narrative are deliberately vague: Miyazaki did not insert in My neighbor Totoro no geographical or temporal reference, to allow small spectators greater identification. Following the emergence of Studio Ghibli, however, the director was often questioned about nature of the places and ideas that inspired the birth of the film. Interesting detail, the author Ghibli has revealed on these occasions that the first scene to appear in his thoughts was that of Totoro, Satsuki and Mei who are waiting together at the bus stop.

The setting of the feature film recalls instead the Tokorozawa area, in Saitama Prefecture, an area not too far from Tokyo. Miyazaki had lived in this rural area during the sixties, in the company of his wife, and wanted to recreate the atmosphere of those times inside the My neighbor Totoro. To work on the film, the director returned to those places together with other members of the creative team Ghibli, while remaining deeply disappointed and hurt by the growing urbanization of the area.

In the feature film we can find another autobiographical reference: the director's mother, as well as that of Mei and Satsuki, was in fact affected by the disease during Miyazaki's childhood. The woman suffered from tuberculosis and was therefore hospitalized: in fact, the structure where we find the mother of the two girls is modeled on theShin Yamanote hospital, where the director's own mother had been treated.

Totoro's legacy: the Ghibli mascot, between protected areas and pop-cultures

Despite a disappointing commercial debut in Japanese cinemas, My neighbor Totoro it will be a central work in the history of Studio Ghibli. The simple but attractive design developed by Miyazaki for the magical creature encountered by Satsuki and Mei was in fact destined to become one of the pillars of the economic stability of the Japanese production house. A forward-looking plush manufacturer caught a glimpse of Totoro's commercial potential and, having contacted Studio Ghibli, he tried to convince the management to start the production of a line of themed products.

Initially skeptical, the top management of the company ended up giving in to persistent requests: two years after the distribution of My neighbor Totoro in cinemas, the bizarre forest dweller painted by Miyazaki's team became a stuffed animal. The success was such as to allow the studio to return part of the expenses incurred for the realization of the previous animated feature films, going to constitute a source of significant revenue for the budgets of Studio Ghibli. This special role earned Totoro his "promotion" as a mascot of the animation studio, of which it quickly became the undisputed symbol.

But the film signed by Miyazaki also had an additional long-term effect that had not been foreseen at all by the director during the work on the film. The growing love of the general public towards Totoro prompted many Japanese to take an interest in the places that had inspired the creation of the feature film. just with the aim of preserving the beauty and nature of the Sayama area, near Tokorozawa, the Totoro Foundation was born in 1990. Thanks to the work of five initial financiers, including Miyazaki himself, the institution managed to collect a huge amount of donations, with which it started a progressive process of buying land in the area, threatened by a growing building development.

Thus was born the "Totoro Forest", an uncontaminated naturalistic area that today extends for over 3,500 hectares. The place represents a tourist destination for all lovers of nature and the film Ghibli, who can freely dedicate themselves to the exploration of paths of different length and difficulty, enjoying the view of the nearby Sayama lake. In the vegetation, which includes several shrubs that grow exclusively in Japan, it is possible to spot ancient temples and shrines. In the heart of the forest there is also a dutiful tribute life size statue of Totoro, surrounded by the faithful Nerini del Buio. All set in the Kurosuke House, an ancient mansion dating back to the Showa era.

Over time, Miyazaki's fourth feature has turned into a true animation classic, honored by a wide selection of other authors, active in the most varied fields of art and entertainment. This is demonstrated by Totoro's cameo in persona Toy Story 3. Also noteworthy are the references present in it The Simpsons. In one of the countless episodes of the animated series, Homer finds himself exploring a place inspired by The enchanted city and Ghibli films in general, including, of course, My neighbor Totoro. But we find citations to the creation of Hayao Miyazaki also outside the animation industry.

In the world of video gamesfor example, we can remember the acclaimed Persona 5 of Atlus, set in Tokyo. As those who played the JRPG will surely remember, when it is in the area known as "Mementos", a place influenced by the perceptions of the local human community, the cat Morgana turns into a bus. Surprised, the Phantom Thieves, his adventure companions, ask for an explanation. Well, here's the answer: "For some reason, 'cats that turn into buses' is widespread knowledge in public opinion". Do you notice any references? Finally, we can find Totoro even in the field of contemporary music. Our own Caparezza he mentions it in fact prosopagnosia, one of the tracks from his seventh studio album, Prisoner 709.