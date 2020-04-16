My neighbor Totoro and The Tomb of the Fireflies: the Ghibli masterpieces are 32 years old

Share it:

There are some films that have not only made the history of the animation industry, but also that of world cinema. The two masterpieces of Studio Ghibli, My neighbor Totoro is The tomb of the fireflies, are part of those films considered among the most important of mass culture.

On April 16, 1988, the two feature films cited above respectively debuted in Japan Hayao Miyazaki is Isao Takahata, the two faces par excellence of the well-known animation studio. A very important date for the Japanese culture that entered headlong into world history with two of the most intense and excited films of the famous company. The tender film Ghibli and the face of the war according to Takahata are two opposite titles but exactly able to move the viewer with unprecedented power.

With today's day, therefore, the two films are exactly 32 years old from their original debut, again underlining the total topicality of the contents that the films still transmit. Two visions of the world – seen through the eyes of children – totally different, albeit full of charm and wonder. We take this opportunity to remind you, moreover, that you can recover the two masterpieces on Netflix, thanks to the partner recently tightened between Studio Ghibli and the giant dedicated to streaming on-demand.

