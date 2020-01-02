My mother spoke to me: Luisito Comunica reveals how rumor of infidelity affected ‘La Chule’

Share it:

In this 2019the youtuber Luisito Comunica was involved in several scandalsHowever, one of the ones that most affected his private life was when his supposed infidelity to his girlfriend Cynthia Velázquez, better known as “La Chule".

Through your YouTube channel, Luis Arturo Villar posted a video titled Top 5 My Controversies 2019, and of course he did not ignore being accused of unfaithful, so he decided to tell how the scandal that went viral on social networks in late July affected him.

“A lot of people found out about this, I really feel that this (controversial) did grow much more than I should, to the point that my aunts, my mom talked and told me 'you saw what they are talking about you, everything the world, ”said the youtuber.

He also said that the scandal he left several teachings, because he learned to ignore what other people think about him, and said he preferred not to explain about it because "everything happens, and everything is forgotten, so it is better to remain productive."

Luisito Comunica, who has almost 30 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, said that thanks to this controversy he discovered that his followers also like “gossip,” because the visits in his Instagram stories were triggered as soon as he started the rumor.

“People love gossip, they really love it, I liked to think that I had a very cool audience not so interested in gossip, wow I was very wrong! and what happened in those days is that I had many visits in my Instagram stories (…) it had 10 million impacts, when on a normal day I have three million impacts, ”he added.

A few months ago, Lizbeth Rodríguez "The Badabun Girl" checked Ryan Hoffman's cell phone, better known as Debryanshow. The youtuber He had a WhatsApp group where Luisito was also and, in the conversation, messages appeared where he talks about a girl with whom he was unfaithful to “La Chule”, which led to their romance ending.

