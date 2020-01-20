“My mom left because of an accident”: Chiquis Rivera denies that the Zetas killed Jenni

Chiquis Rivera broke the silence and talked about the unpublished interview that her mother, Jenni Rivera gave to producer and businessman Pepe Garza.

In the interview released by the husband of the journalist Elisa Beristain, Chiquis positioned himself on the death threats that his mother, the Diva de la Banda received:

If it was a shock for me, for Jhonny, for my brothers but I thank Pepe that the truth kept the interview for a long time, I believe that my mother, God knows why he does things, she left, because he was the moment that God said it is time, I do not think there was something strange ”.

Jenni Rivera's daughter accepted that "it was difficult to hear certain things, but in my heart I feel more than my mother left because something happened with the plane, I don't think it was another reason."

The famous said that he fears neither for her nor for her family. Nor do they think they are in danger:

“I don't worry about anything, no names were mentioned, I didn't want to, I didn't ask why I'm not interested, my mom is not here anymore, she is the most important thing for me and I know she left because God said 'it's time to take you home ', so I have nothing to fear and I doubt that my uncles … nothing. ”

