My Hero One's Justice 2: released the new trailer announcing the launch date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bandai Namco and PlayStation Europe have released the new trailer announcing the launch date of My Hero One's Justice 2 showing different gameplay scenes and confirming the presence of some new characters.

As previously confirmed, My Hero One's Justice 2 will arrive on the western market with a slight delay compared to the version for the Rising Sun, or the March 13, 2020. At the time of the announcement, Bandai Namco had presented a new playable character, Sir Nighteye, ready to debut in the new video game production inspired by the famous manga. In the trailer you can see it at work together with those who will be the new protagonists of the game among which they appear Fat Gum, Twice is Mr Compress.

My Hero One's Justice 2 will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam) with the aim of satisfying the community of My Hero Academia, one of the most successful manga of the last few years, whose first videogame transposition has received moderate success in terms of sales, reaching 500,000 copies in a few months. Before leaving you to the trailer, we remind you that the trial of My Hero One's Justice 2 is available on the pages of Everyeye.