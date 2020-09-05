My Hero Academy: Shigaraki gets even more terrifying in a 3DCG model

Share it:

The work written and drawn by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia , has just completed six years of publication in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, and with the incredible success obtained numerous and interesting projects have been made and announced, such as a live action transposition, theatrical performances and even a spin-off manga.

It would therefore not be surprising to see maybe even a short or even a feature film made entirely in 3DCG, which then brings back the adventures of Izuku Midoriya and his class 1-A companions, against the Villain who continually threaten the public peace.

In the past few weeks we have shown you several 3DCG models of some students from Yuei high school, and the artist who created them, known on Instagram as @hkoskine, created this time a terrifying and realistic Shigaraki, even if it does not fully respect the original design developed by Horikoshi. At the bottom of the news you can find the post with four images dedicated to one of the main antagonists of the series.

The fan perfectly managed to convey the restlessness that characterizes the tormented character from the first chapters by Tomura Shigaraki. We remind you that the spoilers of chapter 283 of My Hero Accademia have already emerged on the net, and we leave you to a beautiful Kleiner Pixeln cosplay dedicated to little Eri.