My Hero Academia's Yuga Aoyama came to life in a flashy cosplay

Since its arrival on the market, the epic of My Hero Academia, manga materialized thanks to the hard work of Kōhei Horikoshi which subsequently saw the arrival of an appreciated animated adaptation, managed to establish itself by becoming one of the most important productions for the anime / manga market.

Over the many published volumes and the four animated seasons so far released, fans have been able to get in touch with hundreds of characters that have become unforgettable in the eyes of many, faces that even with few appearances have managed to impress themselves strongly on the fans' mind, who have never missed an opportunity to celebrate them with themed works, including fan-art and cosplay of all kinds and types.

This time, however, to have gained the admiration of the public we find the cosplayer otami_cosplay, who wanted to share his latest work dedicated to Yuga Aoyama on his Instagram profile. As you can see through the image at the bottom of the news, the boy showed himself to the world fully dressed to appear as similar as possible to the student of class 1-A, with an excellent final result to say the least. Going into more detail, Yuga has been revived with its Pro Hero robes, intent on using his Quirk, or the powerful laser beam which, however, causes severe stomach cramps if used for too long.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can read the review of the 23rd episode of My Hero Academia Season 4.