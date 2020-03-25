Entertainment

My Hero Academia's Yuga Aoyama came to life in a flashy cosplay

March 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Since its arrival on the market, the epic of My Hero Academia, manga materialized thanks to the hard work of Kōhei Horikoshi which subsequently saw the arrival of an appreciated animated adaptation, managed to establish itself by becoming one of the most important productions for the anime / manga market.

Over the many published volumes and the four animated seasons so far released, fans have been able to get in touch with hundreds of characters that have become unforgettable in the eyes of many, faces that even with few appearances have managed to impress themselves strongly on the fans' mind, who have never missed an opportunity to celebrate them with themed works, including fan-art and cosplay of all kinds and types.

This time, however, to have gained the admiration of the public we find the cosplayer otami_cosplay, who wanted to share his latest work dedicated to Yuga Aoyama on his Instagram profile. As you can see through the image at the bottom of the news, the boy showed himself to the world fully dressed to appear as similar as possible to the student of class 1-A, with an excellent final result to say the least. Going into more detail, Yuga has been revived with its Pro Hero robes, intent on using his Quirk, or the powerful laser beam which, however, causes severe stomach cramps if used for too long.

READ:  The 19 best movies we can watch for free on Movistar + Lite during the coronavirus quarantine

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can read the review of the 23rd episode of My Hero Academia Season 4.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.