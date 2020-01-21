My Hero Academia's Suneater is shown in a splendid female cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia is continuing on its road paved with golden bricks, with the animated series that advances from episode to episode conquering more and more spectators, all while the paper work continues its run by publishing new chapters capable of keeping the public with the breath perpetually suspended.

With the production that is gaining more and more attention – especially after the events seen in the last episode of My Hero Academia Season 4 -, it is obvious that the most hardcore fans are always very happy to be able to praise their favorite work with works, often made even with extreme care, capable of attracting the attention of many fans, including cosplay, fan-art and much more, an anomalous wave of home-made creations often capable of making people talk a lot about themselves.

This time, however, the attention of spectators and readers was turned to the cosplayer @Sakuraflorr, who shared on his Instagram profile an incredible female cosplay dedicated to Suneater, member of the Big Three together with Mirio and Nejire. As you can see from the image at the bottom of the news, the work done in recreating our aspiring hero is ten with praise, especially thanks to an attention in the clothing that has the obsessive, a splendid job that takes into account all the details present in the original costume.

In case you are interested, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the 14th episode of My Hero Academia Season 4.