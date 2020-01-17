My Hero Academia's Dabi is flamboyant in this fan art

Share it:

The new League of Villain which was born in My Hero Academia at the conclusion of the Arch of Stain he has several rather strange and bad characters among the ranks. There is the lively Himiko Toga at the bipolar Twice, the leader Tomura Shigaraki but also the very mysterious Dabi. Fans have created several theories around Dabi, given the boy's nature.

While the storyline of My Hero Academia goes on with the chapters published on Weekly Shonen Jump, fans stop to dedicate various kinds of drawings to their favorite characters. One of those who in the past few hours has established himself on the net is A_Risso94, a Reddit user who posted an illustration of Dabi on the site.

The member of the League of Villain is one of those who manages to create more charm in the criminal group, appearing little compared to the others and with little information swayed about him, but he always manages to capture attention. In fan art, Dabi gives free rein to its flames of a bluish-light blue color, while these create a shadow that partially covers the silhouette of the character.

Dabi's expression intimidates as he uses his power, however, the work of A_Risso94 also wins over the great attention paid to details, from the burns found in various areas of the body to the clothes faithful to those presented in the manga and anime of Kohei Horikoshi. Do you like this version of the character of My Hero Academia? And will we know more about the boy after the latest events with the Villain and Endeavor arches?