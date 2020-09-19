My Hero Academia: Yayorozu dressed as a cheerleader comes to life in a fantastic cosplay

The series of My Hero Academia is characterized by deeply dramatic moments and comic interludes or with a lighter and more playful atmosphere, and this we could see with the Yuei high school sports festival, where many of the female characters took the role of chee

Of course there was also among these Momo Yayorozu, one of the most skilled and intelligent students, who immediately managed to conquer fans of Kohei Horikoshi’s work. This event is quite important to make herself known, and while Momo failed to show her abilities with the Creation Quirk, she still wanted to instill confidence and courage in her companions.

To pay homage to this particular outfit, the user @taliverse shared the images on Instagram that you can find in the post at the bottom of the page, where it shows his personal interpretation of Momo dressed as a cheerleader, with a fairly faithful cosplay.

In the current Paranormal Liberation War arc, Yayorozu has played a pivotal role, trying to somehow slow down the destructive fury of Gigantomachy. In fact, joining the other Heroes he tried to throw tranquilizers into the opponent’s huge jaw, hoping to stop once and for all one of the most powerful weapons in the Union of Villains.

