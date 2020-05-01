My Hero Academia x Hello Kitty: canceled the highly anticipated Funko Pop crossover

Share it:

The worldwide pandemic generated by the coronavirus has seriously affected the whole anime industry, with many series that have been postponed and highly anticipated events definitively canceled. The latest victim of these cancellations, as communicated by the American company Funko, is the crossover line My Hero Academia x Hello Kitty.

A good number of pre-orders from Funko Pop exclusive relating to the world's most famous albino gatina that would have been seen in the shoes of All Might is Ochaco have unfortunately been canceled. The last big crossover that involved the most profitable kitten in the world was the improbable clash between Hello Kitty and a Gundam, created to celebrate the forty years of the Mecha series. This bizarre encounter had led to the creation of different merchandising related to the event, culminating in a giant animated fight between the white cat and the protagonist of the first Gundam series.

While the crossover between the brands of My Hero Academia and Hello Kitty apparently he should not have enjoyed an animated celebratory version, however Funko would have liked to create beautiful unique pieces. Twitter user @DisFunko however wanted to share the notification received from the Hot Topic company for the cancellation of the pre-order of the exclusive models in which it seems to understand that for now there is not even a release at a later time.

If, as communicated by Hot Topic, these exclusive pre-orders have been canceled, the same cannot be said from those distributed by Gamestop. The chain of video games and gadgets has kept emphasizing that in their stores it is still possible to purchase the two exclusive versions (albeit in the Sanrio versions), except for the diamond version.

Were you also waiting for this crossover? Meanwhile, the new Funko Pop of the first series of Yu-Gi-Oh! Are available.