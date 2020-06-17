My Hero Academia: will the Hero Fes 2020 be held in October, what's new about season 5 coming?

Share it:

The official website dedicated to anime adaptation of My Hero Academia revealed yesterday that the highly anticipated "HERO FES 2020" event will be held online on October 3rd. Last year the festival took place in front of an audience of 5,000 people, a situation impossible to replicate due to the health emergency.

To attend the event it will be necessary to have an online ticket, the price of which has not yet been revealed. Anyone who has bought (or decides to buy) the "Plus Ultra" edition of the DVD / Blu-ray of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising however, you can redeem a code included in the package.

The event will see the participation of 14 voice actors of the anime, including the voices of about half class 1-A (Deku, Bakugo and Uraraka included), All Might, Eraserhead and the Big Three. We do not know if they too will be connected from their home or if they will find themselves in an ad hoc prepared study.

During My Hero Academia's Hero Fes they are often shared new information on subsequent anime-related projects, and October would seem to be a great time to start talking about season 5 or one of the new movies on the program from Studio Bones. Last year the first key visual of season 4 was shown, so it is not excessive to expect some news at least on this front.

And what do you say? Let us know with a comment! In case you have already read the original work then, we advise you to take a look at our in-depth analysis on what could be the sagas adapted in My Hero Academia 5.