My Hero Academia: will students be able to enter the second year?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The numerous educational experiences – both the apprenticeships and the dangerous sorties of the League of Villain – have profoundly scorned the heroic attitude of the students of the 1st year, who are now ready to enter into the second school year of the U.A. However, in light of the latest events, will they remain in the institute for much longer?

Chapter 257 of My Hero Academia in fact, it traces a time-skip of three months, reaching the end of March, a period in which the long-awaited conflict between the Shigaraki army and the faction of heroes should take place.

The last narrative arcs have been preparatory in anticipation of what should be a fundamental narrative turning point for My Hero Academia – certainly the focal point of the whole story – through which the fate of many characters and the future of the manga will be decided.

Shigaraki Tomura has monstrously destructive power, and thanks to Dr. Ujiko's latest grafts, it will become an even more formidable threat. This time he is not alone, he is assisted by an entire army that will give vent to his mad ideal of destruction, and in this context so detonating is definitely unlikely that the students of the U.A. will actually be able to enter the second year.

It would be interesting, rather, see some sort of post-apocalyptic development that definitively subverts the status of heroes and that forces the new levers to regain the reins of society. A hypothesis certainly risky, but given the ambition of the new saga we would not be too surprised. And what do you expect? Tell us below with a comment!

Is there room for a My Hero Academia prequel spin-off? The recent spoilers of My Hero Academia anticipate the arrival of a fundamental chapter.