My Hero Academia: Will Horikoshi kill Mirko in the next chapters?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A war cannot end without victims, especially if it is fundamental for the future of the country like the one that is being held now My Hero Academia. Kohei Horikoshi pitted heroes against villain against each other, with both sides putting all available forces into play. And some fans fear for the life of some of them.

The first certified victim was Twice, removed some unnamed normal and high-end Nomu. The League of Villain member was killed by Hawks some chapters of My Hero Academia ago, but now a death is also expected from the heroes side. Waiting to know the true state of Tomura Shigaraki, fans are worried about Mirko who in Chapter 269 of My Hero Academia did not appear in good condition.

The heroine bunny had in fact launched into a suicide attack ending up losing an arm and numerous major injuries to the face and legs. The last moment we saw her was while Endeavor attempted to heal her before he was attacked by a High-End Nomu who escaped Eraserhead's control. Given the state in which it is located, Mirko could attempt a further all for all to save her colleagues and then end up killed by one of the enemies, becoming the first victim of the good side. What do you think of the future of the bunny girl in My Hero Academia? Do you think she will be the first to die or there will be other professionals to leave us?