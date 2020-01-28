My Hero Academia: Will a member of the League of Villain go over to the hero side?

Share it:

After the capture of Stain, many criminals were drawn to the League of Villain, the organization led by Tomura Shigaraki, which however was far from powerful. Over time, My Hero Academia has allowed readers to get to know the new members of the group, deepening them and continuing to do so with the latest bows.

One of these is Jin Bubaigawara, aka Twice, which especially during the arch My Villain Academia received a total renewal showing the potential of its quirk. A terrifying power that Hawks also targeted, but the hero also found weaknesses, especially character.

Chapter 258 of My Hero Academia entitled "Friends" shows a flashback throughout the first part, delving into how Hawks got the various information to pass on to the heroes. One of these methods is based on Twice's naivety and goodness, which Hawks knows is actually good in nature. In fact, he gets it from him information about the hospital where Shigaraki is located and much more.

In this regard, the American translator of Weekly Shonen Jump, Caleb Cook, has posted a cartoon that you can see at the bottom of his Twitter account, talking about the choice of showing that scene by Horikoshi and how, in the future, Hawks could convince Twice to switch to the heroes' side.

The scenario is far from improbable and could be a counterpart to the possible spy of the Yuei who is said to be among the protagonists of My Hero Academia from the first narrative arcs of the manga.