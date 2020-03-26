My Hero Academia: why is Hawks the best Pro Hero to face a certain villain?

Share it:

We are sure that Horikoshi has been anticipating this battle for longer than we could imagine and that he was waiting for it with such anxiety that, now that he has finally reached you, he will give life to one show after another giving us breath-taking combat and revealing new intrigues and twists.

We can say that My Hero Academia in general, and the manga in particular, is enjoying a golden age, attracting everyone's attention on itself thanks to this huge war style Avengers: Endgame that the mangaka has set up. THE Pro Hero and the villains of the Liberation Front have now come to the clash, most likely there will be deaths on both sides (hopefully) just as you'd expect from a war. We cannot know who will be leaving us, but it is better if we prepare ourselves psychologically for the thing, hoping not to say goodbye to any of the our favorite heroes.

In previous chapters we have seen the face-to-face comparison that has taken place between Hawks is Twice. We have seen the former reveal his true side and his side true nature, leaving disappointed and with wounded pride the second who had a reaction perhaps disproportionate but in line with the character.

As said in previous articles, discovering the betrayal by the world's number two hero, Twice has lost his head activating his finishing move, the "Sad Man's Parade", with which he can duplicate his body by creating a real army of clones that are in turn capable of duplicating themselves. It is a very particular technique which, however, for two reasons, it does not have very effect about a character like Hawks and now let's explain why.

First of all, we must not forget that he is currently the strongest hero in the world after the greatest Endeavor. Secondly, we need to keep in mind the uniqueness it has. A stunning uniqueness, not only capable of make it fly, but also by skills offensive perhaps without equalespecially if we talk about numbers. In fact, if on the one hand we have Twice multiplying and trying to subdue the opponent with the quantity, on the other hand we have Hawks who thanks to the surgical control of the own feathers it can hold off many foes in combat and cut everything it finds in its path. And that's exactly what happened in the last chapter.

Every clone that Twice created, Hawks took it out nimbly and would have no doubt got the better of it on the villain if it hadn't been for the sudden intervention of Dabi, who is, without a doubt, a much, much more difficult opponent to face.

How will Hawks cope with two opponents of the likes of Twice and Dabi? Let us know below in the comments.