My Hero Academia: why are Dabi’s flames blue in color? Let’s find out

The last chapters of the manga of My Hero Academia they are putting a strain on the society of heroes, which has come apart from the very violent battle against the Liberation Front of the supernatural.

In particular, the Number One Hero Endeavor, which in addition to being the center of strong criticism from citizens and the media, is also facing the demons of his past.

After Dabi’s words, Enji Todoroki is psychologically broken. The insane criminal claimed in the world of vision that he was actually Toya Todoroki, the child the Flame Hero had lost years ago. But if the villain is really the son of Endeavor, then why are his flames blue instead of red?

An answer to this question is given to us by Kohei Horikoshi in chapter 302 of My Hero Academia. In a flashback to the Todoroki family’s past, it is explained that in fact Dabi he was not born with such powers. In childhood, Toya Todoroki was able to generate flames very similar to those of her father. However, due to the genes inherited from her mother Rei, her body was unable to tolerate high temperatures.

Because of this, Endeavor forced Toya to cease his intense training and forbade him to pursue the dream he had previously pushed: to become the future Symbol of Peace. But the boy, despite the pain, continued to train secretly: As she developed her Quirk, the flames suddenly became more intense, a hue similar to her mother’s ice.

Happy with the results achieved, Toya tried to get noticed again by his father Enji, who however he refused it again, preferring his brother Shoto. This deep grief led Toya to hate her family, causing her blue flames to simmer and causing the accident in which he was presumed dead. Here are theories and release date for My Hero Academia 303. Is it finally Deku’s turn?