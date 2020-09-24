My Hero Academia: who would inherit the One For All if Deku died?

The latest events told by Kohei Horikoshi in My Hero Academia have put a lot of Heroes to the test, including Izuku Midoriya himself, a protagonist who continues to discover the powers contained in Quirk One For All and who is currently facing the most difficult battle of his entire career as a Hero.

Starting from this assumption, and thinking of a hypothetical and extremely improbable death of Deku, we thought of five characters who would be incredibly powerful with One For All, and above all good candidates.

At the first post we find Bakugo, who has already used the One For All in the second film dedicated to the franchise, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. Although the relationship between the two has only been improving lately, Bakugo he would be a perfect heir of the Quirk in question, which combined with his explosive powers would make him a difficult Hero to knock out.

A second candidate could be Ochaco Uraraka, known as Uravity for its ability to manipulate gravity, which combined with One For All would create situations that are certainly extravagant but at the same time memorable. Its proximity to Deku should also be considered, as from the very first chapters he feels a strong attraction towards the protagonist.

As a third suitable character to have the power of Deku, we find Shoto Todoroki. A tormented boy, who grew up following the strict rules imposed by his father, and who possesses the Half Ice Half Fire quirk, which combined with One For All, would probably make him one of the strongest Heroes on the face of the Earth.

In fourth place we find a surprise, that is Froppy, Tsuyu Asui. While she hasn’t achieved excellent physical abilities, she has developed a knack for finding new ways to exploit her quirk, and given her recklessness it would be really interesting to see her with Deku’s powers.

Finally we find Mirko, the only Pro Hero on this list. Rumi Usagiyama has repeatedly shown that she is a great Hero, especially during the battle that almost cost her her life against a High End Nomu, and the combination of the quirks Rabbit and One For All, along with her skills, would be a great threat. for any Villain.

What do you think of these candidates? Do you think there are other Heroes more worthy of the One For All? Please let us know as usual with a comment below. Recall that Mirko came to life in a disturbing cosplay, and we leave you to the expectations regarding chapter 285 of My Hero Academia.