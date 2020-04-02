My Hero Academia: who is Dabi in reality and what hides his past?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The war between Pro Hero and members of the Liberation Front it only started with a few chapters and yet it has already gone live, with several fights affecting all the villains and one in particular that is keeping the fans in suspense. The battle between Hawks and Dabi, a battle that also involves Twice.

In My Hero Academia there are lots of interesting characters. Some from the unknown past, others whose mysteries have not yet been fully revealed and perhaps this is precisely why the fire villain, Dabi, is so popular with fans.

Since the first apparitions everyone had had the scent would have been one of those characters that would have made fans crazy. A character all too charismatic in appearance, when in attitude. Yet it has become a real obsession for readers of Horikoshi a few chapters ago when he showed up at home Todoroki. From that moment on, it began to suspect that, to some extent, Dabi is related to Endeavor. Some theories even claim to be part of the Todoroki family precisely for the blue nature of its flames, nature that even the flames of Pro Hero number one have.

Well, if fans are working hard to understand Dabi's past, the last chapter came out of My Hero Academia certainly added another piece to the puzzle, another riddle to solve. If you have read chapter 266 then you will know perfectly well that Hawks and Dabi are fighting and that Dabi, once again, is showing his strength. Not only did he manage to put cornered the current hero number two, but also stopped him when he was about to give Twice the coup de grace. It stops him in the most unexpected way possible, by pronouncing a name, the real name of Hawks: Takami Keigo!

Hearing his birth name, Hawks freezes, wondering how he knows and above all wondering who the enigmatic individual who seems to be know more than necessary. Well, the theories were not long in coming. There are those who argue that Dabi and Hawks have known or been friends in the past when Dabi was still a very normal boy and maybe even an actual member of the Todoroki family. In addition, considering the age they both have, it could be an interesting theory.

Who is Dabi really and what does his past hide? The conclusion of this clash, if it was already interesting only for the battle, in the light of these revelations becomes even more intriguing and expected. What do you think of the villain? Who do you think it is? Let us know below in the comments.

My Hero Academia 267: Has Horikoshi decided to traumatize fans? Here are the first spoilers.