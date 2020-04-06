My Hero Academia, which sagas will we see adapted in Season 5?

Share it:

A few hours after the conclusion of My Hero Academia 4, and the consequent confirmation of a sequel in full working, it is right to project without hesitation on what will hypothetically be shown in the fifth season of the anime based on the work of Kohei Horikoshi. The product is now fully ripe and the tone of the anime is slowly changing into something more serious enough to suggest that, in the near future, the animation style may evolve even more to better adapt the next narrative arcs that, as already happened in the other side on paper, they promise to drive viewers crazy.

For the note we emphasize not to continue reading this article since, formulating a series of hypotheses, we will inevitably go to talk about content with a high spoiler rate. Both in the original and Italian editorial publication, in fact, it went much faster than what was done in the anime which, it should be emphasized, is following literally every event between the pages of My Hero Academia.

A relaxing moment, or maybe not?

The public revenge of Endeavor, which culminated in the last episode of the fourth season, can be compared intelligently to memorable clash between All for One and All Might. Why? Because the mangaka is well anchored to narrative dogmas such as to bring, after having reached an climax of epic nature, a more than relaxing moment for the various figures present in his work.

If after the surrender of All Might there was a classic high school training session to temper your quirk in view of increasingly fearful enemies, the fifth season of My Hero Academia could undoubtedly invest a good part of its episodes in a long series of clashes (known for those who read the manga) between the various sections of the Youei high school.

This would lead not only to deepen even more of the characters so far put aside and, above all, others with outstanding skills: we are obviously talking about Shinso Hitomi, who will almost certainly be one of the most appreciated protagonists of the next season. If the authors remain faithful to the manga, we will face a singular clash between Shinso and Midoriya with more than relevant surprises. In short, to be an "interlude" between one saga and another, one can hardly complain.

For the first time we will see a complete overview of growth of Section A pupils who, thanks to intense internships led by some of the most charismatic Heroes known, will finally be able to shake off that uncomfortable role as supporting actors. The beauty of this product also lies in this undeniable facet: the painstaking characterization of many, many primary and non-primary characters.

The multifaceted power of the One for All

Going arm in arm with what was said in the previous paragraph, the fifth season of My Hero Academia will enhance one of the opera's most important twists: Midoriya in fact, compared to its predecessors (including All Might itself), has the ability to use not one, but each (although some veils of mystery are still applied) of the quirks belonging to the previous owners of the One for All .

Between nightmares that haunt him and a power that has now become uncontrollable, the protagonist of My Hero Academia will face an inner battle with implications, at the moment, difficult to predict. Given the meticulous management of the animated counterpart, it is easily conceivable that this precise aspect of the plot will have the right emphasis and, if you have seen the teaser trailer of My Hero Academia 4, this theory assumes even more relevance.

A well-placed Right

Looking at the structure of the previous seasons of My Hero Academia, it is obvious to say that even the fifth season will have a top-level final phase as a dowry. This time, however, we will not have the hero on duty to save as many lives as possible but, and this could mark a turning point in terms of quality, a brutal fight between the renowned Union of Villains and the unknown Army of liberation of the Re-Destro superpowers.

A fierce clash between two evil entities who, symbolically, could pass the witness of the highest threat to be fought in that of the Youei high school. Many new characters introduced, some of high potential such as the Gigantomachy on duty, and as many the narrative implications such as to close the fifth season with fireworks.