My Hero Academia: what would the death of one of the protagonists lead to?

The Paranormal War of Liberation story arc of My Hero Academia involved the Pro Heroes in a very violent battle with the Villain led by Tomura Shigaraki. The results of the battle were devastating for both sides, but the death of one of the young protagonists could upset the work.

During the last chapters of the My Hero Academia manga, in order to protect his eternal rival Midoriya, Bakugo has parried before a deadly attack launched by Shigaraki. The student of Class 1-A of Yuei High School was pierced by several blades, sustaining very serious injuries to the abdomen. His condition seems critical and given the absence of immediate help, the young hero could bleed to death. But even in this desperate situation, in My Hero Academia 287 Deku does not give up on evil.

The latest narrative arc of Kohei Horikoshi’s work has completely overturned the status of Bakugo, who has gone from a young rebel to hero willing to sacrifice in order to fulfill his duty. If this were to be his final farewell, the series would undergo an incredible and unexpected exploit. Bakugo, thanks to his Quirk and his personality, is one of the favorite characters of the fans, who would find themselves with a broken heart.

So if Bakugo ever dies in My Hero Academia, this would be the ideal time. The gesture of redemption just completed by him would equalize the poignant act of courage performed by Midoriya, still without Quirk, in the first episodes of the series. Despite the undoubted epic nature of this eventuality, Bakugo’s farewell would equally constitute a serious loss both for the world of Heroes and for all fans. While waiting for news on his health, a fan has recreated the wrath of Deku from My Hero Academia 286 in color.