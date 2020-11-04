My Hero Academia: What will happen in the next sagas?

In the last story arc of My Hero Academia the world of heroes has been revolutionized by several events and certainly the future of history will change drastically. Let’s see what could be explored in the next chapters of the manga.

Balance in the world of My Hero Academia seems to have completely broken with the narrative arc called Paranormal Liberation War, many elements of the story have radically changed and may need future insights, let’s examine them one by one.

The fall of the professional heroes. The future lack of professional heroes must first be considered since some of them are seriously injured, as in the case of the hero number 7 in the standings, Shinrin Kamui, the rabbit heroine in fifth place Mirko and the number 2 Hawks; the fate of others, including Wash and Ryukyu, is still unknown; and there are those who, like Crust, have even lost their lives.

The rise of villains. Although the heroes have managed to defeat some of the enemies, the villains continue to prove that they possess increasingly fearsome capabilities heralding that their strengths will be ever increasing.

The protagonists, future heroes. Even the boys of class 1-A have been involved in numerous battles and have learned the difficulties of the path to become a hero. With the decrease of professional heroes, they can only be them next warriors to have to take the front line.

The future role of the Quirks. The latest chapter of My Hero Academia revealed new information about the Quirks as they would also be directly connected to the conscience and ideals of their bearer. Furthermore, precisely in this last narrative arc we have seen two ideals linked to the Quirks oppose since the villains consider the limitations to the use of their powers as an obstacle to the natural order.

The mystery of One For All. Throughout history, the true potential of One For All has not yet been revealed as well as the identity of all its previous bearers. Now that Izuku has been accepted by the consciousness that lives within the Quirk, the boy will probably acquire new skills.

All For One. During the war Shigaraki awakened the power of All For One implanted within himself, also discovering that the latter would have a certain ability to control his ability by taking over the body of the villain during the fight. Following the incident Shigaraki will not pretend nothing has happened and could decide to collide with your previous teacher.

Quirk Singularity Theory. After the battle between Shigaraki and Izuku it seems clear that Dr. Garaki’s theory of the Quirk Singularity is founded and a clash between the most powerful abilities of My Hero Academia could put the world in serious danger.

How do you think the story of the manga will be carried on? I leave you an article in case you want to read about some theory regarding the next chapter of My Hero Academia.