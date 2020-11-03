My Hero Academia: what do we know about the clash between Midoriya and Shigaraki?

My Hero Academia It hasn’t always had a dark tone, but lately the series has immersed itself in a very intense story arc. None of the previous arcs have been as dense as the current Raid arc, and it looks like the story is drawing to a close.

In this arc we faced perhaps the most devastating battle in the entire manga of My Hero Academia. Shigaraki failed to steal the One For All, all thanks to the help of previous users of the quirk. All For One hopes that Shigaraki manages to escape, but doesn’t seem willing to do so.

Shigaraki regained control of himself during the confrontation with Izuku. All For One she is begging him to abandon the battle given his severe injuries. His quirk allows him to regenerate but at this point in the battle it barely works, despite this Shigaraki will not abandon the battle.

Midoriya, as far as we know, does not have the power to regenerate and her wounds will hardly heal. No doubt, Deku has suffered permanent damage in this battle. Luckily Todoroki is helping Midoriya, but Shigaraki doesn’t seem willing to spare him.

At this point things are starting to get less intense between the two, now exhausted by the fight, but we still don’t know how this My Hero Academia arc will turn out. But what has happened so far in chapter 282? In the following chapters the clash between Midoriya and Shigaraki has given way to two other characters: Uraraka and Toga, and we are revealed what Uraraka really feels for Deku.