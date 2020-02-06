'My Hero Academia': what do their names mean?

Bones
In Japan, everything has a meaning. And the names of the anime 'My Hero Academia' too. If you know some Japanese, you know that the names are usually written in Kanji.
Kanji are ideograms that mean words. A single character can mean many things … and here you have several examples.
one
Katsuki Bakugou
Translation: Champion / Explosion Master
'Katsuki' is a very common name among the children of Japan, which would come to mean 'champion' or 'win'.
'Bakugou' mixes two Kanji that mean 'explosion' and 'master'.
two
Izuku Midoriya
Translation: After a long time / Valle Verde
'Izuku' could be translated by 'after a long season' or similar, which could refer to the fact that he will be the next hero after the long stage of All Might.
'Midoriya' contains the 'green' and 'valley' kanji. Is that why it will always go green?
'Deku', which is his nickname, means 'puppet' or 'useless'.
3
Denki Kaminari
Translation: Electric thunder
'Kaminari' could be translated directly as 'thunder'.
'Denki' means electricity.
4
EijiroU Kirishima
Translation: Outdated man cutting
More or less, the translation of Eijoriu Kirishima comes to mean that he is a very old-fashioned boy (something we have seen, because he is a gentleman) and Kirishima refers to his gift, since he becomes so strong and hard that can 'cut'.
5
Momo Yaoyorozu
Translation: All / Eight Millions
The interesting thing about this name is 'Yaoyorozu' which literally means 'Eight Millions' or 'Everything', which would come to refer to your creation quirk.
6
Hanta Sero
Translation: Zeal / Cellophane
Its name is similar to the way of saying 'cellophane' in Japanese: serohantepu, Direct reference to your quirk.
7
Tomura Shigaraki
Translation: Sorry for the dead hand
This name is also complicated. 'Shigaraki' would come to mean 'death', 'model' and 'grip', 'hand'.
'Tomura' comes from the expression 'mourning for the dead'.
8
Tenya Iida
This name is different from the rest. The interesting thing about this name is that it contains the name of IDATEN (IIDA TENya). Idaten is a Japanese god whose main characteristic is that he runs very fast.
9
Ochaco Uraraka
Translation: Girls tea / Peaceful day
'Ochaco' could be translated as 'tea' and as 'child'. Co is a kanji that is usually added to the girls name.
'Uraraka' would have a translation similar to 'peaceful' and 'wonderful', and also 'day'.
10
Shouto Todoroki
Translation: Burn and Freeze
Todoroki is a common surname in Japan. The interesting thing is 'Shouto', which includes the 'burn' and 'freeze' kanji.
