My Hero Academia: what characteristics must the most fearsome villain have?

The author of My Hero AcademiaKoehi Horikoshi is very careful in outlining the personalities of the antagonists who hide in the shadow of a now one-way society dominated by the hero.

The character most willing to destroy this hegemony is Shigaraki Tomura, who together with his gang of criminals formed an army capable of making the entire superhero category vulnerable. The author's attention, so far, has focused more on Tomura, outlining its madness and its unscrupulous nihilistic tendency, but there is another villian that retains fearsome characteristics even for the most daring hero: Twice.

The latest weekly Jump release highlighted this aspect of the villain, through the meticulous description of the hero Hawks who had identified him immediately as the number one danger:

"Why do you think he gave you priority in capturing villains? Because it is those who do not give up that heroes must fear most. Villain experts with an iron will who refuse to step aside."

In addition to being able to count on a potentially deadly Quirk, Twice has proven to be tough despite his frailties, and that he has no intention of giving up his friends. Those who seem bloody fools to heroes represent a family to him in which he manages to be accepted, far from a social system that has identified it too early as a refusal.

The first spoilers of chapter 266 of My Hero Academia anticipate a sequence of twists. The appointment, as always, is scheduled for Sunday at 17:00, at the exit of the chapter on MangaPlus. Will the new saga of My Hero Academia kill characters? Let's see it together.