Entertainment

My Hero Academia, what are the most important mysteries still awaiting resolution?

January 21, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Kohei Horikoshi's little gem, My Hero Academia, has now become part of the cornerstones of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, holding a prominent place within the Shueisha magazine. The success of the work, however, is mainly due to the sensei's extraordinary ability to keep his fans on tap.

When a series manages to hide very well i most interesting mysteries of the opera it is inevitable that the same will acquire a prominent place within the hearts of fans. It is no coincidence, in this regard, that the secrets of My Hero Academia manage to clearly stimulate the thirst for knowledge of their fans.

Recently, Audrey reported the comment of a user who summarized in a few words what they are the greatest curiosities of the work's imagination. The mysteries still pending resolution, therefore, here follow:

  • The predecessors of One For All;
  • Beast Jeanist;
  • The heroic name of Bakugo;
  • Hawks' role as a spy;
  • Todoroki's family issues, still unresolved (Dabi inclusive);
  • Eri's quirk and the future of Mirio's powers;
  • The future in which All Might dies;
  • Ujiko's hiding place;
READ:  Netflix’s Ozark Season 3? What’s Taking So Much Time? Ozark Season 3 Release Date Updates

In your opinion, however, are there other mysteries worth mentioning? Tell us your opinion about it, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having retrieved our Review of the episode 14 of My Hero Academia 4 that surprised and excited the viewers of the animated series.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.