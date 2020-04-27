My Hero Academia: what are Mirko's conditions?

Share it:

If you are a regular reader of the manga written and designed by Horikoshi, then you will be perfectly aware of the huge battle going on for a few chapters and which involves Pro Hero (plus aspiring heroes) against Liberation Front. Each new release is more interesting than the others and the last one has been no different.

In the previous chapter of My Hero Academia we had seen some heroes, including Eraserhead, Present Mic, Mirko is Endeavor foray into Dr. Garaki's laboratory, intent on stopping Shigaraki from completing the final transformation that could make it new once and for all All for One and the perfect nemesis of Deku. There they found themselves fighting against new species of Nomu, some with much more developed intelligence than those we were used to and all of them with crazy uniqueness and powers that go beyond any imagination.

Right in the den of the criminal organization, in the place where modified people like i Nomu are created, our heroes have done raid defying any danger and jeopardizing own life to avoid the greatest threat that could arise during this battle.

It was in the name of these values ​​that one of the Pro Hero most loved by fans, the bunny Mirko, put all of herself to make sure that the mission was successful, but suffering serious consequences. As far as it is known for its ability to perform great leaps and have one absurd movement speed, inside a den of genetically modified men capable of using more than one Quirk, the girl found herself in serious difficulty, suffering many injuries.

In the last chapter, in 269, we were able to take a first look health conditions of Mirko and they seemed more serious than it initially seemed. Instead of one of the two upper limbs it now has a stump that Endeavor is taking care to cauterize with its own uniqueness to stop the copious bleeding. A leg would appear broken and on the other's thigh she was also stabbed.

As much as Endeavor will try to do its best to avoid the danger of life, considering the damage reported by Mirko we cannot know for sure if it will succeed to heal completely the leg or if even its uniqueness will come compromised forever, having already suffered the loss of an arm. Surely Recovery Girl she will be able to help, but one must also understand when she will be able to reach the battlefield to give her the first treatments.

What do you think of the situation Mirko is facing? Do you think it will heal completely (except for the arm)? Let us know below in the comments.