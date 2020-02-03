My Hero Academia: Weekly Shonen Jump announces changes after the latest controversy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Chapter 259 of My Hero Academia was published on MangaPlus in English yesterday, Sunday 2 February, at 16:00. For many it was an exciting chapter or without particular problems, but for others it was a real one affront due to one of the choices of Kohei Horikoshi.

Dr. Ujiko is officially presented in My Hero Academia, and his name is Shiga Maruta. He will say nothing to many, but the name "Maruta" is a reference to a code name of a special project launched by the 731 unit, a Japanese special force led by General Shiro Ishii. In the Maruta project, activated in China and Manchuria between 1936 and 1945, they were tested chemical and biological weapons on Chinese and Korean civilians in particular. This triggered several riots within a few hours.

Weekly Shonen Jump runs for cover with a special release from its official Twitter account mentioning what the future of My Hero Academia. In the statement, the magazine claims that there were no malicious intents behind the name "Maruta", but that it will be changed after talking to the manga Kohei Horikoshi. The editorial department of Weekly Shonen Jump then gives in to pressure from those who still remember the atrocities carried out by imperial Japan in the early 1900s.

Certainly the controversy will be quelled, but this opens up several fronts in the future, given the multiplication of cases that last year also involved Demon Slayer.