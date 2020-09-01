My Hero Academia: Volume 28 protagonist of a splendid animated billboard in Shibuya

Share it:

In view of the release of Volume 28 of My Hero Academia, scheduled for next September 4 on Japanese territory, Shueisha has decided to go big, by renting a gigantic advertising space next to the A8 exit of the famous Shibuya Station.

At the bottom you can take a look at the wonderful animated billboard that appeared on the night between 30 and 31 August, in which three different scenarios alternate. The first shows the appearance of the fearsome antagonist Shigaraki Tomura, which with its entry erases the citations of the heroes. In the second the villain modifies the Pro Heroes quotes, transforming them into those recited by the members of the Union of Villains, while in the third Shigaraki uses his Quirk “Degeneration” to erase the faces of the protagonists.

This is a considerable economic outlay from Shueisha, who already in October 2019 had decided to rent an advertising space to celebrate the debut of the fourth season of My Hero Academia. The A8 exit of Shibuya Station is the second busiest in Japan, and leads to the famous Hachiko Statue, in a an area that sees the passage of about 1.5 million people a day.

Volume 28 of My Hero Academia will include chapters from 268 to 276, and will arrive in Italy in the course of 2021. At the moment the manga has published 282 chapters, with the next one scheduled for September 6 at 18:00.

