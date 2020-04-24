My Hero Academia Vigilante has revealed a sensational secret on All for One

Share it:

Vigilant: My Hero Academia Illegals is a canonical prequel manga of the original work of Kohei Horikoshi. Since its debut, it has received much acclaim for how it has cleverly managed to intertwine the story of new protagonists with that of heroes in the main saga, revealing curiosity and in this case a disturbing truth.

Knuckle Duster it is without a shadow of a doubt one of the most loved characters by fans as well as one with a better outlined story. If the other two protagonists Koichi and Kazuho can remember Midoriya and Uraraka from certain points of view, Iwao Oguro, known precisely as Knucle Duster because of the brass knuckles he wears to fight, follows the darker side reached in the last sagas by the main manga.

The vigilant he is a citizen who helps people without any heroic license to intervene more quickly for those small crimes that would not promptly rush pro-heroes. Knuckle Duster is one of these and every day he takes care of helping the population thanks to an innate force that distinguishes him as, as well as Deku, it has no quirk.

After discovering the stormy relationship with the daughter who had committed crime, in chapter 75 we learn of another puzzling truth that lies in the mysterious past of the wiry man. In the past he was one of the strongest heroes around, known by the name of O'Clock because of his quirk that allowed him to move so fast that time around him slowed down. The villain par excellence All for One he learned of this power and found it extremely useful for his purposes, so he decided to ambush him to steal it. The face-to-face hero with the incarnation of evil hesitated only for a moment, and that was enough for him to see his innate power torn from his body.

What do you think of this unexpected twist, are you among the fans who are clamoring for an animated adaptation of Vigilante My Hero Academia Illegals? We remind you that the production of season 5 of My Hero Academia is official.