My Hero Academia: Uraraka’s reaction to the accusations of a villain

The all-out war between Pro Heroes and Union of Villains has shocked both sides with heavy losses. But in the new chapter of the manga of My Hero Academia, Ochaco Uraraka is ready for her next move. Will he be able to stop Himiko Toga?

Following the disappearance of her friend Twice, Toga has entered a kind of confusional state that has questioned all his certainty. After giving free rein to his thirst for blood in My Hero Academia, the Villain has even begun to hesitate about the young heroes that he seemed to admire so much.

The last chapter of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga sees Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui still committed to saving the lives of citizens attacked by the fury of Gigantomachy. In an attempt to stop them, with a sneaky trick Toga lures them to a new location. Disguised as an elderly lady, the villain takes the two young students to a secluded street; but Toga does not seek confrontation, he only demands answers.

Toga is concerned that the heroes, in order to defend ordinary citizens, are willing to slaughter all members of the union. Uraraka, however, has seen the villain do terrible things and is willing to do anything to stop her and return to save innocent victims. This situation is more complex than expected and although the role of antagonist certainly belongs to Toga, the villain only wants defend your friends. In the meantime, here are five secrets about a My Hero Academia Quirk that you may not know.