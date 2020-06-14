Entertainment

My Hero Academia: Uraraka and Tsuyu in the double cosplay of Mangoecos and Pockythief

June 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
The six girls from section 1-A of Yuei have many fans in the real world. Kohei Horikoshi has in fact managed to make the female protagonists of My Hero Academia. Inevitably much attention goes to Ochaco Uraraka, the co-star and possible love interest of Deku, and Tsuyu Asui.

Waiting for updates from the fifth season of My Hero Academia, which will arrive no earlier than 2021, fans can review the two protagonists of the anime by reviewing the episodes or reading the manga. Or appreciate the creations of the world of cosplay.

Two pretty popular girls on the net, Pockythief is Mangoecos, have in fact decided to join forces and present themselves together on their Instagram accounts with a double cosplay on Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui. Dressed in the classic Yuei uniform composed of a black T-shirt, a blue and white jacket with red details and a blue trousers with white stripes, the two cosplayers had already descended into this world of superheroes. The two heroines of My Hero Academia they seem ready for battle for the sports festival.

What do you think of the two photos you see below? Pockythief had made Nejire Hado, while Mangoecos had played the role of a sexy Camie Utsushimi.

