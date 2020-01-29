My Hero Academia updates on the mole: still clues about a boy from the Yuei?

Share it:

The possibility that there is a spy among the boys of the Yuei is intensifying more and more. Over time, Kohei Horikoshi has spread several clues in My Hero Academia about this reality, particularly indicating a certain character. And the latest news presented in chapter 258 for the Liberation Army seems to reinforce the hypothesis.

Denki Kaminari has always been one of the most suspicious guys. Various gestures, attitudes, choices have made fans of My Hero Academia many doubts about the real nature of the character. Chapter 258 of My Hero Academia seems to have left a new clue about him thanks to the figures introduced for the Liberation Army.

Among the various lieutenants of the four armies into which the organization was divided, a man emerged in the division led by Spinner and Mr. Compress who has some similarities with the boy. In particular, in the black hair stands out a light colored lightning which it recalls precisely that of Denki Kaminari. The high schooler has blond hair with a black thunderbolt, suggesting a rather close relationship like that between father and son.

Kaminari will betray his classmates in the next narrative arc of My Hero Academia or is it just a coincidence?